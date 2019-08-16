Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares unseen picture of late boyfriend. See here

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala, has shared an unseen picture of her late boyfriend. Trishala took to Instagram on Friday and posted the picture without a caption, and after having disallowed comments.

The picture shows Trishala and her boyfriend, posing together for what appears to be a selfie. The Italian man’s death was announced by her through an Instagram post in July. She’d written alongside a picture of the two of them, wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia.”

One month after announcing his death, Trishala had shared a new picture on Instagram. “I love you. I miss you,” she’d captioned the new post. She’d written in a separate Instagram post that she was having a difficult time picking up the pieces after his death. “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister,” she wrote, and continud, “These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him.”

Trishala is the eldest daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and his late wife Richa Sharma. Richa was an aspiring actor before she married Sanjay in 1987. Trishala was born in 1989. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for treatment. She died in 1996.

