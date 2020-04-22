Karan Johar calls kids Yash and Roohi ‘talented musicians in the house’, only to realise ‘singing is not in our genes’. Watch

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:27 IST

Karan Johar has kept his fans and Bollywood colleagues thoroughly entertained by posting cute videos of his kids, Yash and Roohi. His latest video is about their cute effort at singing.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote: “Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles”. As the video begins, Karan introduces “two very talented musicians in the house” Yash and Roohi and requests them to sing a song. The two kids, sitting in a huge chair, with a guitar in their hands, attempt to strum the strings and sing in their own unique style, which has nothing other than “la la”. Soon, Karan realises that this attempt at singing is going nowhere.

The video was clearly loved by all, with may of Karan’s industry colleagues dropping comments. Shweta Bachchan Nanda called them “Puddings” and Rakul Preet Singh, Special Ops star Sajjad Delafrooz, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis.

Karan’s kids’ videos are very entertaining. Few days back, Yash played diet police to his dad when he denied him burgers. The filmmaker shared a hilarious video from their breakfast table on Tuesday where the family can be seen eating burgers. When Karan Johar expressed his desire for eating burgers too, Yash replied with a smile: “No you will go fat!”

“My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2,” the filmmaker captioned the video on Instagram.

In another video, shared by Karan, the kids say how they are “fed up”. However, the kids did not mention if they were “fed up” because of the lockdown or their father constantly filming them. Karan, who has been putting out videos almost every other day of his children on social media, took to Instagram to share a new clip of the two.

In the video, Roohi and Yash are seen in their father’s wardrobe again but this time holding two trolley suitcases. Karan is heard saying: “Excuse me where are you going Yash, where are you going Roohi?” Pat comes the reply from Roohi: “I am fed up.” Karan then questions Yash, who seems to play around with the suitcases: “You’re fed up and Yash are you also fed up? ... so are you all leaving the house and running the away.” Roohi says “yeah”, to which Karan adds: “oh god, we’d miss you,... I don’t know where they are going but they are going.”

(With IANS inputs)

