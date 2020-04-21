Shah Rukh Khan responds to question on quitting films, Karan Johar’s kids accuse him of wearing his mother’s clothes

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:09 IST

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when should a superstar ‘call it quits’ after flops. His reply is epic

Though Shah Rukh Khan once reigned the box office, his last few releases failed to set the cash registers ringing. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of his fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked how, as a superstar, does one know when to change careers or hang up one’s boots after a decline.

Aishwarya Rai felt bizarre post engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, he calls her a ‘football hooligan’

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 13 years of marriage in the company of their daughter Aaradhya amid the lockdown. While the two couldn’t go out to celebrate the day, the couple isn’t known to party anyway. From sharing their love for football to their decision to live private lives, there’s a lot that defines the popular couple’s relationship.

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense in new video, think he wears Hiroo Johar’s kurtas

From criticising his “stupid” glasses to advising him to wear “simple clothes”, Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi have been roasting his fashion choices for a while now. In a new video from inside his walk-in closet shared by the filmmaker on Instagram, they poked fun at one of his kurtas, and said that it looked like it belonged to his mother Hiroo Johar.

Raghu Ram shares adorable first photos of son Rhythm’s face: ‘Meet the apple of our eye’

Actor, television host and producer Raghu Ram has shared adorable photos of his son Rhythm on Instagram. While he has shared pictures earlier too, this is the first time the little one’s face is visible. Raghu and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are seen flashing bright smiles as they pose with Rhythm.

Shah Rukh Khan has witty take on Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona video: ‘Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply to a fan’s question about whether or not he’d seen Salman Khan’s new music video, during a Twitter question-and-answer session on Monday. One Twitter user asked Shah Rukh if he’d had the chance to check out Salman’s new song, Pyaar Karona.

