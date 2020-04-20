e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when should a superstar ‘call it quits’ after flops. His reply is epic

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when should a superstar ‘call it quits’ after flops. His reply is epic

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been unable to strike gold at the box office for a while now, was asked by a fan how a superstar would know when to change careers or retire after a decline.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan at the Auto Expo 2020.
Shah Rukh Khan at the Auto Expo 2020.
         

Though Shah Rukh Khan once reigned the box office, his last few releases failed to set the cash registers ringing. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of his fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked how, as a superstar, does one know when to change careers or hang up one’s boots after a decline.

Shah Rukh replied that the question should be posed to a superstar and quipped that he was “just a king”, making a reference to the epithet King Khan, given to him by fans. He wrote, “Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately…”

 

Fans were also curious to know about Shah Rukh’s next project. One Twitter user wrote that he was “tired of rumours” and constantly trying to guess his upcoming film, to which the actor responded, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

 

 

Shah Rukh also shared that he is enjoying spending time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, during the lockdown. “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!” he wrote.

 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he’s missing the IPL, reacts to joke at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to mixed reviews and tanked at the box office.

Though it has been nearly a year and a half since Zero released, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project as an actor. He was supposed to be a part of the biopic of cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, but opted out as he was “shaken up” by the failure of his last release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news