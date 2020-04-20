Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when should a superstar ‘call it quits’ after flops. His reply is epic

bollywood

Though Shah Rukh Khan once reigned the box office, his last few releases failed to set the cash registers ringing. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of his fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked how, as a superstar, does one know when to change careers or hang up one’s boots after a decline.

Shah Rukh replied that the question should be posed to a superstar and quipped that he was “just a king”, making a reference to the epithet King Khan, given to him by fans. He wrote, “Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately…”

Fans were also curious to know about Shah Rukh’s next project. One Twitter user wrote that he was “tired of rumours” and constantly trying to guess his upcoming film, to which the actor responded, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Shah Rukh also shared that he is enjoying spending time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, during the lockdown. “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!” he wrote.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to mixed reviews and tanked at the box office.

Though it has been nearly a year and a half since Zero released, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project as an actor. He was supposed to be a part of the biopic of cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, but opted out as he was “shaken up” by the failure of his last release.

