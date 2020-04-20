e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan says he's missing the IPL, reacts to joke at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan says he’s missing the IPL, reacts to joke at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, reacting to a joke at the expense of his team the Kolkata Knight Riders, has said that he is missing the IPL, which was indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan watches a Kolkata Knight Riders match with daughter Suhana.
Shah Rukh Khan watches a Kolkata Knight Riders match with daughter Suhana.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his regret at the postponement of the Indian Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th season of the cricket league was supposed to commence on March 29.

Reacting to a tweet by Ramesh Srivats, Shah Rukh wrote, “Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!!” Srivats in his original tweet had written, “But for this virus, by now, CSK would have qualified, DC would be out, SRH confident, RR surprisingly well placed, KXP surprisingly badly placed, KKR all over the place, MI would start winning every game because they need to, and RCB would start losing every game because, sigh!”

 

Shah Rukh is the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and is often seen at their matches, especially at their home ground, the Eden Gardens.

The actor has been spreading awareness about the ongoing pandemic, and raising funds to battle it. Recently, he appeared as part of the two-hour One World:Together at Home global concert, which featured the likes of Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, in an effort to raise money for frontline workers. In a message, he spoke about how threatening the virus could be in India, which has a population of over 1.3 billion.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan come together for One World special with Lady Gaga, Beyonce. Watch

The actor through his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- had previously announced that he’d be contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others. Along with his wife, Gauri Khan, the actor had also offered his office building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

