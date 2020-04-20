Raghu Ram shares adorable first photos of son Rhythm’s face: ‘Meet the apple of our eye’

tv

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:16 IST

Actor, television host and producer Raghu Ram has shared adorable photos of his son Rhythm on Instagram. While he has shared pictures earlier too, this is the first time the little one’s face is visible.

Raghu and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are seen flashing bright smiles as they pose with Rhythm. The caption was a sweet poem describing how a father would always dote on his son and protect him from harm.

“Teri chhoti si duniya mein, Sabse badaa tera Papa. Teri har museebat ke, Aage khada tera Papa. Teri nanhi si mutthi mein, Samaa jaaye tera Papa. Tu roye toh tu hi bataa, Kahaan jaaye tera Papa?! ...... Meet the apple of our eye, The tune of our song, The Rhythm of our life. #ProudParents #LittleRhythm @nataliediluccio,” he wrote.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal says he used to run out of the room if a horror movie was on before he did Bhoot

Raghu and Natalie, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Rhythm on January 6 this year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he expressed his excitement about his little bundle of joy. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he said.

The name Rhythm was chosen by Raghu and Natalie as they wanted their child to have a universal name that was beyond nationality or religion. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” he said.

Raghu was last seen as the host of Skulls and Roses, alongside his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. The reality show was an Amazon Prime Video original and grabbed eyeballs for its explicit content.

Follow @htshowbiz for more