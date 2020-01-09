e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / TV / Raghu Ram shares first picture of baby Rhythm, explains why they chose the ‘cosmic’ name

Raghu Ram shares first picture of baby Rhythm, explains why they chose the ‘cosmic’ name

Sharing a picture for the first time, an elated Raghu says they had started prepping for the special day much in advance.

tv Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:14 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio pose with baby Rhythm.
Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio pose with baby Rhythm.
         

Actor-host Raghu Ram and his wife — Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio — welcomed their first child,
a boy they named Rhythm, on January 6. Sharing a picture for the first time, an elated Raghu says they had started prepping for the special day much in advance. “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it,” he says with a laugh.

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in 2018 and for their baby’s arrival, they opted for a water birth and the hypnobirthing method. Raghu says, “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer.”

 

Besides the congratulatory messages that started pouring in, many people admired Raghu for giving such an unusual name to his son. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” Raghu shares.

The couple has also prepared a special nursery for Rhythm. “It’s blue and white and has clouds and stars. We’ve kept all the gifts that we got for him there and what our friends sent,” he says.

On if he wanted to have a baby girl, Raghu says, “I thought it would be a girl and some of my family members were very hopeful to have a daughter, while others [wanted] a baby boy. So, there were these two groups that got created. But, we eventually got to know and now we are just happy to have a child; a girl or a boy really doesn’t matter.”

More than anything else, Raghu is excited about introducing Rhythm to his dog ZukZuk. “We have a Golden Retriever and I’ve raised him like my child. We told him that we’re getting a little brother and I can’t wait to see how ZukZuk reacts on seeing the baby,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News