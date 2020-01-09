Raghu Ram shares first picture of baby Rhythm, explains why they chose the ‘cosmic’ name

tv

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:14 IST

Actor-host Raghu Ram and his wife — Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio — welcomed their first child,

a boy they named Rhythm, on January 6. Sharing a picture for the first time, an elated Raghu says they had started prepping for the special day much in advance. “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it,” he says with a laugh.

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in 2018 and for their baby’s arrival, they opted for a water birth and the hypnobirthing method. Raghu says, “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer.”

Besides the congratulatory messages that started pouring in, many people admired Raghu for giving such an unusual name to his son. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” Raghu shares.

The couple has also prepared a special nursery for Rhythm. “It’s blue and white and has clouds and stars. We’ve kept all the gifts that we got for him there and what our friends sent,” he says.

On if he wanted to have a baby girl, Raghu says, “I thought it would be a girl and some of my family members were very hopeful to have a daughter, while others [wanted] a baby boy. So, there were these two groups that got created. But, we eventually got to know and now we are just happy to have a child; a girl or a boy really doesn’t matter.”

More than anything else, Raghu is excited about introducing Rhythm to his dog ZukZuk. “We have a Golden Retriever and I’ve raised him like my child. We told him that we’re getting a little brother and I can’t wait to see how ZukZuk reacts on seeing the baby,” he says.

