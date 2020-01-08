Raghu Ram, wife Natalie welcome baby boy, name him Rhythm: ‘It can’t be linked with any religion’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:37 IST

VJ and Splitsvilla host Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio welcomed a baby boy on Monday, whom they have named Rhythm. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror the child was born by ‘water birth and hypno-birthing techniques’.

Speaking about becoming a parent, Raghu was quoted in the report as saying that he was “relieved.” He added how it was difficult to say how exactly he was feeling. He said, “There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood.”

On child birth, he said that the experience was “magical and awe-inspiring”. The report added that his wife Natalie opted for water birth and hypno-birthing technique and went “for a beautiful, calm and natural process”.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan slam Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill

For the name of the baby, the couple felt the need to “find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name” to reflect their union. “So we picked ‘Rhythm’. More importantly, it can’t be linked to any religion,” said Raghu.

Both Raghu and Natalie have been preparing for the arrival of their child since they came to know of the pregnancy. “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more