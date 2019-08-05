Roadies star Raghu Ram announces wife Natalie’s pregnancy with adorable pic, says he’s ‘over the moon’

tv

MTV Roadies star Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are expecting their first child together. The popular TV host took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife to make the announcement.

She wrote: “Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon.” In the picture, Raghu has his arms around Natalie and her baby bump as she is holding a pair of blue-coloured baby shoes in her hands. Natalie looks happy in a bright yellow and white combination, he is casually dressed in a green and yellow T-shirt.

Among those who congratulated the couple was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the winner of MTV Roadies Season 2. Writing in the comments section, he wrote: “Wow!!!!!!! Congrats!!!” TV actor Karanvir Bohra was delighted to hear the news and wrote: “Oh my god! Oh my god! This is awesome... This is freaking awesome..... I’m so so so happy.”

Raghu and Natalie got married in Goa in December last year. They took vows in South Indian tradition followed by a Christian ceremony. Sharing a picture from the many ceremonies, Raghu had simply written “I do” followed by a red heart emoji. Over the many months, Raghu has been sharing loved-up pictures of the two.

They went on a Christmas honeymoon soon after and sharing a picture, he wrote: “Of all the things I imagined I’d do, chilling at the Austrian countryside around Christmas wasn’t one. But now I highly recommend it! Put it on your list. Thank you @nataliediluccio for making it happen! #ChristmasHoneymoon”

On Valentine’s Day, he shared another sweet picture of the two of the them by the beach and wrote: “@nataliediluccio Happy Valentine’s Day, my bride! #ValentinesDay”. Raghu was previously married to actor and TV host, Sugandha Garg; the couple got divorced in 2018.

