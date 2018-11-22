Raghu Ram confirms December wedding with fiancée Natalie Di Luccio

Roadies’ Raghu Ram has confirmed that he will be marrying fiancée Natalie Di Luccio this December. He shared a sketch of both of them on Instagram, wearing wedding finery and with “December 2018” written there. Reports suggest that the couple will get married in Goa.

Natalie had recently shared a photo from South Africa where Raghu went down on one knee to propose marriage to her. “That time he went down on his knee. I said yes,” she wrote.

Raghu and Natalie got engaged in August this year with only their closest friends part of the ceremony. TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, who were present at the ceremony, had shared photos from the engagement.

“The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8 am). If anyone deserves happiness, it’s you and I’m so glad you found it with Natalie. You guys are so great together. Biggest hug ever to you,” Teejay wrote.

Natalie is a Canadian singer who has sung songs in various films including English Vinglish, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Chennai Express. She has also lent her voice to Tamil songs. Raghu and Natalie worked together in the song Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main in 2016. Natalie was earlier in a relationship with TV actor Eijaz Khan.

This is Raghu’s second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg, who has acted in Hindi films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The couple got divorced in 2017 after a decade-long relationship.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:24 IST