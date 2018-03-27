Raghu Ram posts picture with his Canadian girlfriend on their one-year anniversary

Television star Raghu Ram has confessed love for his girlfriend to the whole world through Instagram. The Roadies judge posted a sweet selfie with Natalie Di Luccio on their one year anniversary.

“@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you,” he captioned the photo.

Natalie, who calls ‘herself a popera singer with a twist’, also wrote a similar post to mark their special day. “@instaraghu you are my smile, my laugh, my heart, my best friend. Life is so much more awesome with you by my side. Happy Anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you scoobydoo,” she captioned the photo.

Natalie is a Canadian who currently lives in Mumbai. She also recorded a song with Raghu last year, ‘Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein.’

Check out a few of her pictures:

A post shared by Natalie Di Luccio (@nataliediluccio) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:20am PST

A post shared by Natalie Di Luccio (@nataliediluccio) on Mar 18, 2018 at 4:01am PDT

Raghu rose to fame with his appearance as judge on MTV Roadies with his brother Rajiv. He later appeared in many other shows and a web series, A.I.S.H.A.

Raghu and his wife, Sugandha Garg, were granted divorce in January. The two got married in 2006 and announced their separation in 2016. Speaking about his divorce earlier, Raghu had told media, “Well Sugandha is currently studying in Madrid and once she is back, we will get back with the formalities. There is nothing much to say now, I will make an announcement once the proceedings are over, and will also throw a divorce party.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more