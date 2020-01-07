Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan slam Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actor Shruti Seth. A video from last night’s episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” she wrote.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him. “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl,” the user commented.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also tweeted about the incident. Retweeting another’s tweet, Gauahar said that while she did not agree with what Sidharth did, she also blamed Shehnaaz for going back to Sidharth no matter what he does. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she said.

“Fun Fun Cute Cute.... She’s said things like main tere pair ke side sone ko bhi taiyyaar hoon (I am ready to sleep by your feet) ,!!! Ure showing that ur not respecting urself !Phir jab haath Khulta hai , toh chappal phekna bhi toh galat hai (It’s wrong to hit people with slippers)!! Not that I agree with anything that the gentleman in the clip does,” she added.

Yes only if she doesn’t go back to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Attitude de raha hai ???? Then I will respect her ! But if she’s really hurt n goes back to saying shukla kuch bhi karle main uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the moral compass of this season is 😶 https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

On Monday’s episode, Shehnaaz lost her cool after Sidharth accused her of being ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. Sidharth pinned her to the ground and made threats while twisting her arms. Shehnaaz cried loudly, screaming in pain, stood up and walked away moments after Sidharth left.

