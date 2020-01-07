e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan slam Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan slam Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill

The internet and celebrities are furious at Sidharth Shukla for getting violent with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss.

tv Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:32 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour is getting out of hand and Shruti Seth has called him out.
Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour is getting out of hand and Shruti Seth has called him out.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actor Shruti Seth. A video from last night’s episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” she wrote.

 

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him. “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl,” the user commented.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also tweeted about the incident. Retweeting another’s tweet, Gauahar said that while she did not agree with what Sidharth did, she also blamed Shehnaaz for going back to Sidharth no matter what he does. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she said.

“Fun Fun Cute Cute.... She’s said things like main tere pair ke side sone ko bhi taiyyaar hoon (I am ready to sleep by your feet) ,!!! Ure showing that ur not respecting urself !Phir jab haath Khulta hai , toh chappal phekna bhi toh galat hai (It’s wrong to hit people with slippers)!! Not that I agree with anything that the gentleman in the clip does,” she added.

 

On Monday’s episode, Shehnaaz lost her cool after Sidharth accused her of being ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. Sidharth pinned her to the ground and made threats while twisting her arms. Shehnaaz cried loudly, screaming in pain, stood up and walked away moments after Sidharth left.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At JNU protest, Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar
At JNU protest, Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Kohli and Co beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Kohli and Co beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Time to address Muslim anxieties | Opinion
Time to address Muslim anxieties | Opinion
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News