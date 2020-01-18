Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg pens heartfelt note for his baby boy Rhythm. See it here

tv

Television host and producer Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg congratulated him for his baby boy with wife Natalie Di Luccio and penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram account. Sugandha shared a picture of Raghu holding his newborn and wrote, “A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm...You’ve been born to warriors. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio.”

Sugandha also gave Raghu and Natalie some parenting advice – to take it easy. She wrote, “P.S:Please fly easy on advice and boxes of cool, progressive and modern.There is a brand new baby asking you to be relaxed and vulnerable..if you don’t then you know what’s gonna happen...the rhythms’ gonna get you.”

Natalie commented on the cute Instagram post with a series of heart emojis and wrote, “love you”. Several others also showered love on the post. “You are such a nice soul. Blessings to the kid,” one Instagram user wrote. Many commented with heart emojis.

On January 6, Raghu and Natalie welcomed their first child together. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raghu expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he said.

Raghu also revealed that he and Natalie wanted to give their child a name that was universal and not limited to any religion or nationality, which is why they zeroed in on Rhythm. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” he said.

