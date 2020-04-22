Chris Hemsworth chased by persistent Indian fan on street, left unsettled. Watch video

hollywood

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared a new video of a fan chasing his car during the India shoot of his upcoming film, Extraction. The Netflix action movie was filmed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the post, “Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on.” The video shows Hemsworth riding in the back of a car, while a man on a motorcycle chases the actor’s vehicle. The man keeps showing Hemsworth a printed picture of the actor, gesturing for him to autograph it.

Hemsworth, visibly uncomfortable, tells the man to drive carefully (the fan isn’t even wearing a helmet). Once the actor’s car stops, he makes it a point to autograph the fan’s picture, and pose for photos.

“India is a beautiful country. It is also rarely seen in a modern international action film. Some beautiful cultural aspects of the story would be enriched by setting in India and it does really pay off beautifully in the film,” writer and co-producer Joe Russo said in a recent statement.

Produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The film is slated for release on Netflix on April 24.

