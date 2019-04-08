Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Intimate moments from Duvvada Jagannadham actor’s family life

As actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 36th birthday today, he is among the biggest names in Telugu film industry and enjoys an avid and devoted fan following. The actor, along with Mahesh Babu, his cousin Ram Charan and Junior NTR, forms the ‘awesome foursome’ of Tollywood. The actor, who started out as a child actor in Chiranjeevi starrer Vijetha (1985), has carved out a niche for himself in Telugu films. He is particularly known for his dancing skills and for his comic timing.

The actor first made his mark with his film Arya (2004), often regarded as his breakout movie. It fetched him his first Filmfare Best actor nomination and Special Jury award at Nandi Awards. It was a commercial success and won him nods from critics as well. The actor followed it up with the success of films like Bunny (2005), Desamuduru (2007), Parugu (2008), Arya 2 (2009), Vedam (2010) and Julayi (2012). Allu Arjun proved that he could hold his own, despite the presence of industry heavyweights like Chiranjeevi (incidentally his paternal uncle), Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

However, post 2014, Allu Arjun zoomed ahead and hit the headlines as a superstar with solid hold over the box office. His films Race Gurram (2014), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), Sarrainodu (2016) Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) pushed him into the top league of not just Telugu films, but also films made in all four South Indian languages. His 2018 release Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India didn’t charm the box office but that has hardly dampened his hold on the box office.

Allu Arjun remains one of the most popular faces in movies and the popularity of his Instagram page is proof of it. He routinely shares pictures from his personal life, which as eagerly lapped by his fans. On All Arjun’s birthday on Monday, here’s a look at some of pictures of his family.

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:37 IST