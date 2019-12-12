Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Soundarya calls him ‘my everything’, Aishwaryaa says ‘will follow you forever’. See pics

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth, who turned 70 on Thursday, received special wishes from his daughters, Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush. The two took to social media to wish their father.

Aishwaryaa, who is married to actor Dhanush, posted a picture with her father and wrote on Instagram, “Will follow forever ... just to see that smile .. happy birthday Appa!” In the picture, Rajinikanth, sporting in salt and pepper beard walks ahead as Aishwaryaa is walking behind him. Soundarya, meanwhile, shared three pictures with her father and wrote: “Happy birthday my life my father... My everything!!” In one of the pictures, Soundarya is standing next to her dad, sharing a hug. In yet another picture, both the daughters flank their parents, Rajinikanth and Latha as they pose for a family picture.

Many industry colleagues and young actors wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. His contemporary and onscreen rival Kamal Haasan was among the first to wish him. Son-in-law Dhanush, too, dropped a simple yet sweet message on Twitter and wrote “Happy birthday #thalaiva”. While popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said on Twitter “Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect”.

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Kajal Aggarwal wished the veteran actor and wrote “Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir Wishing you continued happiness and good health.” His Petta director Karthik Subbaraj, sharing an unreleased picture from the film and wrote “Happy birthday Thalaivaa... Here’s an unreleased poster - Thalaivar birthday special from #Petta team..”

Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir 🙏 Wishing you continued happiness and good health 😊 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 12, 2019

Among others who wished Rajinikanth were Nivetha Thomas, Vignesh Shivan, Pandiraj, Manjima Mohan and Vikram Prabhu to name a few. Few Bollywood actors also wished Rajinikanth on the occasion. Actor Neena Gupta posted a picture with Rajinikanth on a flight together and wrote: “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! Wish to work with you one day..wish toh ker hi sakti hu na? #rajinikanth #birthday.”

He is Strong, He is Kind, He is Humble & that's what makes Him Powerful. Heartiest Birthday Wishes to the Evergreen @rajinikanth. May God Bless you with Great Health and Everlasting Happiness.

#HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI #HappyBirthdaySuperstar #BlessedBeyondBelief pic.twitter.com/2Eh84lT8tR — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) December 12, 2019

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota wrote on Twitter, “He is Strong, He is Kind, He is Humble & that’s what makes Him Powerful. Heartiest Birthday Wishes to the Evergreen @rajinikanth. May God Bless you with Great Health and Everlasting Happiness.”

