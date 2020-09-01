Inside Yash’s son Yatharv’s naming ceremony: ‘The one who completes us’, watch video

regional-movies

Kannada star Yash has finally revealed the name of his son as he shared an intimate video from the naming ceremony. Yash and Radhika have christened their son Yatharv, which means ‘the one who completes us’.Sharing the video on Instagram, Yash wrote, “The one who completes us.”

The video gives us a peek into the ceremony. It begins with the venue, decked up with flowers, as Yash arrived with daughter Ayra while his wife came holding their son. Yatharv was seen in a yellow shirt and a traditional white mundu. There are also clips of the child playing with his grandparents, who also kept Aayra busy as the actor and his wife performed the rituals during the ceremony.

The video ended with the name of Yash’s daughter Ayra before the letters arrange themselves to fit into another name, Yatharv. A family picture of Yash, his wife and kids and the family elders also featured in the video.

Yash had earlier shared an adorable pictures of his two kids, dressed as Radha and Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. He had captioned the post, “Radhe Krishna.. Radhe Krishna.”

Earlier, he had shared a video of Yatharv grooving to some music while standing in his toy car. He had written, “Can barely stand, but once the music is on our little man turns into a party animal ! PS: Do ignore the over enthusiastic dad in the background.” It showed the little one trying to dance to the music as Yash cheered him with whistles.

He had also shared a video of his daughter who was trying to feed him with a spoon. “And i surrender... P.S “ Perks of home quarantine “ my t’shirt doesn’t agree though. Stay safe everyone,” he wrote alongside the video where little Ayra spills food all over his t-shirt and beard as she attempted to feed him.

