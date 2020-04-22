Jacqueline Fernandez to feature in a special song in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: report

regional-movies

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, as per a report by Times of India, may feature in a special song in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, a remake of Pink. The makers are keen to rope in Jacqueline and have already approached her with the offer.

She was last seen in a special song in Prabhas starrer Saaho, which released last year.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with Vakeel Saab, which is being directed by Venu Sriram. The film’s first look poster was released recently.

Venu Sriram, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, collaborates with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. He will complete shooting this project and then commence work on Icon. Apparently, Kalyan was not due to join the sets till March second week as he was occupied with his political commitments. However, he had some change of plans and joined the sets in February.

Being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H. Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

