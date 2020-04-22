Arjun Rampal stuck in Karjat during lockdown with girlfriend Garbriella, son Arik: ‘This will be a story to tell him’

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:32 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are at his second home in Karjat amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple decided to stay back in the town with their baby son for his safety.

Arjun told Mid-day that they decided against travelling during lockdown. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” he said.

Karjat has not registered any cases of Covid-19 so far, which makes Arjun confident about his decision. “Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment,” he said. Arjun added that he is keeping in touch with his two daughters Myra and Mahikaa over phone calls.

Arjun recently shared a video of his home in Karjat. The place has a large swimming pool, a big backyard with tall palm trees, a gym, some board games, a lovely golden retriever to keep them company and Arik playing with toys. The video also showed Gabriella lounging on the couch, annoyed by Arjun’s camera.

The actor and his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he announced that the Rampal family has extended their support to MEDIQ LIFESCIENCES for providing PPE kits (made in India) in collaboration with Dr Oarsman Doshi to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses.

