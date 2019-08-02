Kajal Aggarwal’s die-hard fan wanted to meet her but ended up losing Rs 60 lakhs. Here’s what happened

regional-movies

Fans going crazy over their favourite stars is pretty normal in India but sometimes they also meet with unfortunate circumstances - a fan of actor Kajal Aggarwal, recently realised when he reportedly lost Rs 60 lakhs to fraudsters. Here’s what happened.

According to a report in DNA, a die-hard fan of Kajal, hailing from from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu , who was so keen to meet his favourite star that he fell for online fraudsters who promised to make the meeting happen.

According to the report, he first paid Rs 50,000 to them and shared personal details. While the meeting never happened, they asked him to pay more, which he did. Over time, he paid an estimated Rs 60 lakhs in three installments. After months, when the meeting still didn’t fructify, he realised that he had been cheated.

He got so depressed that he ran away from home and was found in Kolkata by police. On questioning, he named a producer called Saravanakumar, who has now been arrested.

Kajal is among the most successful female stars in South Indian industries, who works primarily in Tamil and Telugu films. Only on Wednesday, she had celebrated the completion of 10 years of her hit Telugu film, Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan as its male lead and was helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Sharing pictures from the film on social media, she had written: “#10YearsOfMagadheera already! Time truly flies... My experience of working on this film was so enriching #Mitravinda has such a special place in my mind. Thank you @ssrajamouli Sir for being a fabulous influence in my movie career and life, truly cherish everything I’ve learnt from you and carry your ethics in my heart @alwaysramcharan it’s like we share a piece of our childhood together @mmkeeravani garu @geethaarts @kksenthilkumar and the entire team - Reminiscing the wonderful memories.”

