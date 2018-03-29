Karthi takes a crash course in farming for his rural drama Kadai Kutty Singam

Actor Karthi, who was last seen as an uptight police officer in Tamil thriller Theeran: Adhigaaram Ondru, will don a rural avatar in his next outing, Kadai Kutty Singam.

In order to do justice to his role as a farmer in this Pandiraj-directed rural drama, the actor has taken farming classes and insists he enjoyed the process.

Karthi, reportedly, underwent a week-long crash course under the tutelage of one Mr Venugopal at his farming school.

The Madras actor wants to inspire youngsters to take up farming so that they appreciate their roots. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Pongal, Suriya unveiled the first-look poster and title of the film.

Via a tweet, he announced that the film has been titled Kadai Kutty Singam in Tamil and Chinnababu in Telugu respectively.

In the film, Karthi is paired with Shivaay actor Sayyeshaa. Priya Bhavani Shankar, who was last seen in Meyaadha Maan, also stars in the film and reportedly has a crucial role. Sathyaraj and Soori also have pivotal roles.

The film marks the first-time collaboration between Karthi and Pandiraj. It is also Karthi’s maiden collaboration with 2D Entertainment, owned by his brother Suriya and behind films such as 36 Vayadhinile, 24 and Pasanga 2.

Kadai Kutty Singam, which is all but done except for some patchwork, has music by D Imman.

Karthi will next team up with debutant director Rajath Ravishankar for a yet-untitled mega budget venture, to be jointly bankrolled by Prince Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

