Naga Chaitanya to dance to his father Nagarjuna’s old hit song

After actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Sai Dharam Tej, it is the turn of Naga Chaitanya to dance to a hit song from his father Nagarjuna’s yesteryear popular film.

The makers of Chaitanya’s upcoming action-thriller Savyasachi are remixing the hit number Ninnu Roadu Meeda Chusinadi Lagayithu from Nagarjuna’s 1993 film Allari Alludu. In a statement, the makers announced that MM Keeravani has composed the remixed version of the song which will be shot soon. Interestingly, Keeravani had composed the original song as well.

“It’s going to be a big treat for fans. We are planning to rope in a top actress for this song to match steps with Naga Chaitanya,” read a statement from the makers, Mythri Movie Makers.

There were rumours that Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in for this special song. However, the actor clarified via a tweet on Sunday that she’s not part of the project. Sources from the film’s unit said that an actor will be finalised this week.

The film reunites Chaitanya with director Chandoo Mondeti, with whom he had worked in last year’s blockbuster Premam. The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and it is confirmed to hit the screens on June 10.

Also starring R Madhavan in a cameo and Bhumika Chawla as Naga Chaitanya’s sister, the film marks the debut of Nidhi Aggarwal. This will be Madhavan’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti. It is rumoured that Madhavan plays the antagonist. A source told Hindustan Times: “It’s definitely the kind of role he hasn’t played so far. It’s too early to talk about the type of the character he will be essaying.”

