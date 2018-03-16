Savyasachi first look: Bleeding Naga Chaitanya looks fearless

The makers of Savyasachi, which stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead, on Friday unveiled the first look of the film. Chaitanya shared the poster via his Twitter page. The poster introduces us to the character of Naga Chaitanya, bleeding and bruised but can be seen with multiple hands, indicating his character’s ability to handle multiple tasks with power and skill of both hands equally. The poster is reminiscent of goddess of Kaali’s avatar.

Here you go guys the first look .. hope you like it #Savyasachi pic.twitter.com/dX1Ldu6loC — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 16, 2018

The film’s title literally translates to someone who can perform any task comfortably by both the hands. The film reunites Chaitanya with director Chandoo Mondeti, with whom he had worked in last year’s blockbuster Premam. The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and it is confirmed to hit the screens on June 10.

Also starring R Madhavan in a cameo and Bhumika Chawla as Naga Chaitanya’s sister, the film marks the debut of Nidhi Aggarwal. This will be Madhavan’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film “Om Shanti”. It is rumoured that Madhavan plays the antagonist. A source told Hindustan Times: “It’s definitely the kind of role he hasn’t played so far. It’s too early to talk about the type of the character he will be essaying.” The film went on the floors last year on October 16.

