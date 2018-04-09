Nagarjuna is the fearless cop in the teaser of RGV’s Officer. Watch video

The teaser of Nagarjuna-Ram Gopal Varma film, Officer, which marks their reunion after two decades, was released on Monday and going by the visuals it looks like a story of a fearless cop who has been shifted to Mumbai from Hyderabad. The teaser is intense and action-packed; it could easily be Nagarjuna’s fiercest avatar yet. Apparently, Nagarjuna gets shifted to Mumbai to work on a special case.

During the launch of the project last November, Varma had said in a statement: “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content,” Varma had posted on his Facebook page.

He further added: “It’s a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.”

Enjoyed every minute working with @RGVzoomin for #officer but all things need to end/ take a look at what we did!! #OfficerTeaser 👉👉👉 https://t.co/NBPtBKET30 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 9, 2018

Varma said he hoped he lived up to the expectations because Nagarjuna gave him his first directorial break with Shiva.

Predominantly shot in Mumbai, the film also stars Myra Sareen in a crucial role. The first look poster, which was released not long ago, featured an angry-looking Nagarjuna flashing a gun. According to the industry grapevine, the film might have a simultaneous release in Hindi. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 25.

