Ram Gopal Varma, Nagarjuna film titled Officer; has a release date

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Telugu actioner with Akkineni Nagarjuna has been officially titled Officer. Teaming up after two decades, the project features Nagarjuna in the role of a hot-headed cop. On Tuesday, the title along with the first look poster was released, and it was also confirmed that the project will hit the screens worldwide on May 25. Not long ago, two titles that were under consideration were Gun and System - the most popular words in Varma’s filmography. However, the title Officer took many by surprise as it’s pretty straightforward.

Alfred Hitchcock used to say he gets scared of cops even though he’s never done any crime ..The tag line of @iamnagarjuna ‘s #Officer is inspired from that line of his

"COPS WERE NEVER THIS SCARY" pic.twitter.com/5IoKxKm4ok — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 27, 2018

During the launch of the project last November, Varma said in a statement: “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content,” Varma had posted on his Facebook page. He further added: “It’s a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.” Varma said he hopes he lives up to the expectations because Nagarjuna gave him his first directorial break with Shiva.”

Predominantly shot in Mumbai, the film also stars Myra Sareen (she is making her Telugu debut with this film) in a crucial role. The first look poster features an angry looking Nagarjuna flashing a gun. According to the industry grapevine, the film might have a simultaneous release in Hindi.

