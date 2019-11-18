Nayanthara celebrates birthday with boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in New York, see pics

regional-movies

Actor Nayanthara rang in her 34th birthday with boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in New York where she’s on a holiday over the past few days. Vignesh Shivn shared a picture from their holiday and wrote on Instagram: “The sky and her smile – surreal. Bringing in her birthday in New York.”

On their holiday, Nayanthara and Vignesh also met producer Boney Kapoor and his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Nayanthara, who was last seen on screen in Kolayuthir Kaalam, is currently shooting Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of South Korean thriller Blind.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn with Boney Kapoor and his daughter, Khushi.

Netrikann marks the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and filmmaker Milind Rau, who had previously directed Tamil horror-thriller Aval featuring Siddharth and Andrea. There are also reports that Nayanthara has signed a Telugu film recently. However, details regarding the project are yet to be officially announced.

On the career front, Vignesh has just completed shooting for upcoming Tamil web series for Netflix. Tipped to be an anthology drama on honour killing; the series will also feature segments directed by Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara. In the portion directed by Vignesh Shivn, actors Anjali and Kalki Koechlin have essayed pivotal roles.

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivn in New York.

Meanwhile, Vignesh is all set to commence work on his next project with Sivakarthikeyan. Pre-production for this yet-untitled project has been going on for months now.

The couple in New York.

Recently, rumours surfaced that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached with the offer to play the leading lady in this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement but reliable sources have already confirmed that Rashmika is most likely to come on board. Rashmika had recently signed her maiden Tamil film opposite Karthi in the direction of Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

If everything goes planned, Sivakarthikeyan’s film with Vignesh will go on the floors from early next year. Apparently, the delay in the commencement of the project is because of Lyca Productions opting out of the project in the last minute.

