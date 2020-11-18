e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually impaired person who is brave enough to take on a criminal on a killing spree. Watch the teaser unveiled on actor’s birthday here.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually-impaired person in the film.
Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually-impaired person in the film.
         

On the occasion of the birthday of Tamil actor Nayanthara, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann (Third Eye) unveiled a teaser of the film. The actor plays a visually-impaired person whose path crosses with that of a criminal.

As the teaser opens, we hear Nayanthara’s voice-over telling us about how innocent lambs (citizens) are being targetted and killed by a shrewd fox. This continues till a brave lamb (Nayanthara) comes along and sets up a trap for the fox. Montages show people getting killed till Nayanthara’s character confronts the murderer. We see how she uses her instinct as she takes him on, her lack of eyesight failing to impede her plan. Her proverbial ‘third eye’ guides her.

Watch Netrikann teaser

 

Her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, wished her on birthday in advance, “May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy.”

Netrikann has been directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan.

Days before her birthday, Nayanthara saw the release of another of her films, Mookuthi Amman. The Hindustan Times review said about the film: “One of the reasons why Mookuthi Amman works wholesomely is because it isn’t a devotional film. It’s an out-and-out entertainer that never gets preachy to make its point. It takes the less controversial route to make its point on religious politics and fake god men while keeping the narrative as funny as possible. Unlike OMG: Oh My God or PK, Mookuthi Amman never gets too serious about its commentary on our blind faith in god and god men. There’s a lovely scene about one of the characters who studies in a Christian school and is slowly turning into a Christian. The subsequent scene questions those who forcefully convert people but the tone is not offensive. This approach is what makes it less controversial and RJ Balaji and his team of writers deserve praise for this effort.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Chapare virus: All about the deadly virus that can spread between humans
Chapare virus: All about the deadly virus that can spread between humans
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In