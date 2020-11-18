e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Nayanthara: From refusing dance number in Chennai Express to changing her name, 5 facts about the ‘lady superstar’

Happy birthday Nayanthara: From refusing dance number in Chennai Express to changing her name, 5 facts about the ‘lady superstar’

As Mookuthi Amman actor Nayanthara turns 36 on Wednesday, here are some lesser known and interesting facts about the South star.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 06:46 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nayanthara is celebrating her 36th birthday today.
Nayanthara is celebrating her 36th birthday today.
         

Most of us know Nayanthara as the quintessential mainstream heroine who reinvented herself with author-backed roles in the last few years. Today, she’s referred to as lady superstar by her fans and audiences alike. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, here are five lesser known facts about her.

Born as Diana Mariam Kurian

Nayanthara was born into a Christian family and her real name was Diana Mariam Kurian. She chose Nayanthara as her screen name before making her acting debut with Sathyan Anthikad’s Malayalam film, Manassinakkare. In 2011, as per reports, she converted to Hinduism at the Aarya Samaj temple in Chennai.

She wanted to pursue Chartered Accountancy

After graduating in English literature from Marthoma College, Nayanthara had set her eyes on becoming a chartered accountant. However, life had other plans for her when she took up part-time modelling and eventually ended up being bitten by the cinema bug.

Also read: Suriya begins shooting for Netflix’s anthology Navarasa with Gautham Menon

Turned down an offer opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Nayanthara was reportedly offered a dance number in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express which she eventually turned down. Even in her films, Nayanthara is very particular about not doing any raunchy dance numbers.

She’s not present on any social media platforms

Unlike most of her contemporaries, Nayanthara is not a fan of the social media and she’s not present on any of the popular platforms. In one of her earlier interviews, Nayanthara had said she likes her personal space and would not like to expose it to the outside world.

Highest paid south Indian actress

As per the industry insiders, Nayanthara is currently drawing a whopping Rs 10 crore per project, making her the highest paid south Indian actress ever. She’s said to charge even more if it’s a project starring a really big star.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Bulandshahr rape victim allegedly set afire by accused’s family, dies
Bulandshahr rape victim allegedly set afire by accused’s family, dies
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In