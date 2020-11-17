Suriya begins shooting for Netflix’s anthology Navarasa with Gautham Menon

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:48 IST

Actor Suriya, who is basking in the overwhelming response for his latest release Soorarai Pottru, has begun shooting for his upcoming anthology film Navarasa with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, lensman PC Sreeram revealed on Tuesday.

Well-known cinematographer PC Sreeram, who is part of the project, took to Twitter to announce that work has commenced on the project. “Shooting for @menongautham - it’s a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today (sic),” Sreeram tweeted.

Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today! — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 17, 2020

This project marks Suriya’s reunion with Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

As per a poster shared by Netflix recently, nine filmmakers who will be part of this project are KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad and Arvind Swami.

Actor Arvind Swami makes his directorial debut with this project. He will also star in a short directed by Karthik Naren.

Over 15 actors have been roped in to be part of this project. Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi are two of the biggest names in the cast list. Other actors include Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simhaa, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna and Riythvika among others.

