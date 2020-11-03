e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Suriya attends Soorarai Pottru director’s daughter’s wedding, pics go viral

Suriya attends Soorarai Pottru director’s daughter’s wedding, pics go viral

Pictures of actor Suriya attending the wedding of his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara’s daughter have gone viral. They show him in slightly long hair and a neat stubble.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suriya will be seen next in Soorarai Pottru.
Actor Suriya’s latest pictures from the wedding reception of filmmaker Sudha Kongara’s daughter have gone viral on social media. Sporting a slightly long hair and nice stubble, Suriya’s new look has taken the internet by storm with fans requesting him to retain the look for one of his upcoming projects.

Suriya, who awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru which has been directed by Sudha Kongara, made quite an appearance in his new look.

 

The industry grapevine is that Suriya’s current look is for his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pandiraj. The shoot of this project is expected to commence later this month. It’s tipped to be a rural action drama.

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime on November 12. The film was originally planned as a big summer release in cinemas. However, its release was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer of the film was released last week. The trailer gave us a glimpse into the life of Nedumaaran Rajangam, who nurtured the dream of making people fly at the cost of Rs 1. In the trailer, Suriya is seen taking on mighty politicians and businessmen to make his dream come true.

 

Talking about being part of the project, Suriya said in a statement: “Soorarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”

The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female filmmaker. Originally shot and made in Tamil, the film will also be dubbed and release in Telugu and Malayalam.

