Suriya 40: Sun Pictures announce new film with Suriya, to be directed by Pandiraj

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:58 IST

Sun Pictures have announced that they will be bankrolling Suriya’s next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pandiraj. The project, currently dubbed Suriya 40, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement. It’s worth mentioning that this will be their second association with Pandiraj after producing his last project, Namma Veettu Pillai.

As per reliable sources, Suriya 40 will go on the floors early next year. Known for wrapping up projects in a very short span, Pandiraj hopes to finish shooting in a single schedule. It is tipped to be another rural action drama.

Meanwhile, Suriya has two more projects in his kitty. He has joined hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the first time in upcoming Tamil thriller Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name.

Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Suriya also has a rumoured Tamil film with director Karthik Thangaraj in the offing. However, the project is yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru premiere on November 12 on Amazon Prime.

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in key roles.

