e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Suriya 40: Sun Pictures announce new film with Suriya, to be directed by Pandiraj

Suriya 40: Sun Pictures announce new film with Suriya, to be directed by Pandiraj

Suriya will work on a new project, dubbed Suriya 40 for now, and will be directed by Pandiraj. Makers Sun Pictures tweeted about it.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
This November, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru will release.
This November, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru will release.
         

Sun Pictures have announced that they will be bankrolling Suriya’s next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pandiraj. The project, currently dubbed Suriya 40, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement. It’s worth mentioning that this will be their second association with Pandiraj after producing his last project, Namma Veettu Pillai.

 

As per reliable sources, Suriya 40 will go on the floors early next year. Known for wrapping up projects in a very short span, Pandiraj hopes to finish shooting in a single schedule. It is tipped to be another rural action drama.

Meanwhile, Suriya has two more projects in his kitty. He has joined hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the first time in upcoming Tamil thriller Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name.

Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Suriya also has a rumoured Tamil film with director Karthik Thangaraj in the offing. However, the project is yet to be officially announced.

Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru premiere on November 12 on Amazon Prime.

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
Alwar wine shop employee’s charred body found in freezer
Alwar wine shop employee’s charred body found in freezer
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
KKR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateIPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In