Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:06 IST

Almost a decade ago, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson arrived in Mumbai to participate in the fourth season of Bigg Boss -- the first to be hosted by Salman Khan. She barely knew who he was, vocally expressed her apathy for reality shows, but was paid a reported Rs 2.5 crore for a three-day stint.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss saw Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra, The Great Khali and Shweta Tiwari making it to the final four, with Shweta emerging as the winner.

“I have heard about Salman through media. I have seen a few Bollywood films, but I don’t remember any of the actors by their name. May be, if I see him I will be able to recognise him,” PTI quoted Pamela as saying before entering the house in 2010. She added, “I like doing household work. I do it at my place so I have no issues with it.”

Pamela had said that she would be entering the house ‘unscripted’. She said she hadn’t seen any episodes prior to going in, but was given a write-up on the contestants. “I am very excited about the show. I will be just myself and have fun with the contestants in the house,” she’d said.

Recently, Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri reported the salaries of current contestants on the show. While the recently evicted Shehzad Deol was the lowest-earning contestant on the show (Rs 50000 per week), Rubina Dilaik has reportedly signed the most lucrative contract (Rs 5 lakh per week).

Salman Khan, whose salary has risen since he first became associated with the show, had previously said that he’d be willing to take a pay cut this year to get the show back on track after the coronavirus-induced economic slump.

