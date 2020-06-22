Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn dismiss reports about testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We’re alive, healthy, happy’. Watch

regional-movies

Actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn have clarified that they have not tested positive for Covid-19, putting to rest all the rumours that have been doing the rounds for the last two days. The couple posted a fun video on social media as their response to the speculation.

The video was captioned: “And that’s how we see the news about us, the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us! Hi we are alive, healthy and happy. God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes.” In the video, both of them are seen dancing to a song using fun filters.

.... And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us 😅😅 !!



Hi 👋 we are alive , healthy and happy😇



God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes 😇🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/1J9cdmVXv6 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2020

On the career front, Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for the latter’s upcoming Tamil film romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

Nayanthara will also be seen in the Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan.