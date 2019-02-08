Oru Adaar Love’s Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul share a kiss in new clip from the movie

After her viral wink made Priya Prakash Varrier the most searched celebrity name of 2018, the actor is back on the list of Twitter trends on Friday. This time, for her viral kiss.

A new clip from upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love was shared online on Wednesday and has since gone viral for featuring a kiss between Priya and actor Roshan Abdul. The two are seen in school uniforms, nervous in each other’s company until Roshan swoops in and surprises her with a kiss. Watch the clip here:

Oru Adaar Love is alternatively titled Lovers’ Day and will release on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The film’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which featured the viral wink and the flying kiss that made Priya and Roshan famous, has already created a hype around the film. Following this, a case was filed against the director and Priya for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed in Hyderabad after a resident of the city misunderstood the meaning of the song.

After the song’s success on social media and the resulting popularity of Priya, director Omar decided to increase the Priya and Roshan’s screentime in the film. The film also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shareef, Arun, Mathew Joseph, Siddique and others.

Priya is set to debut in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow. The film is caught in a controversy over its disturbing similarities to late actor Sridevi’s death. According to reports, Boney Kapoor, husband of the late actor, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film over the film’s title and the depiction of the main character’s death.

Defending the film, Priya told Times of India, “Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma’am.”

The trailer shows an actor named Sridevi who is at the peak of her career. It is the death of this actor in a bathtub that left the internet shocked. Many on Twitter slammed the film for cashing in on a tragedy.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 19:00 IST