Pawan Kalyan may star in Telugu remake of Pink to be directed by Sriram Venu

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Pink has already been remade in Tamil with Ajith in the lead role. Now, Pawan Kalyan may lead the Telugu remake.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:02 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pawan Kalyan may feature in Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink.
Pawan Kalyan may feature in Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.
         

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who last starred in Agnyaathavaasi, may take a break from politics to star in yet-untitled Telugu remake of Pink, fresh reports suggest.

After the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi which released last year, Kalyan shifted his focus on his political career, leading to speculations about ending his acting career. Sources close to Kalyan have now confirmed that he recently watched Pink and felt it’d be an important film to remake for Telugu audiences.

According to a report by Cinema Express, Sriram Venu, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, will be donning the director’s hat for this Pink remake, which is currently dubbed PSPK 26. “Allu Arjun has agreed to start working on Icon after Sriram completes the Pawan Kalyan film. Similar to the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake will have a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements. Pawan has given a 20-day call sheet and the film is expected to go on floors later this year,” a source was quoted in the report.

To be produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the Telugu version is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, reports had suggested that Balakrishna would star in Pink Telugu remake but these now seem only rumours.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released earlier this year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H. Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs. 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:01 IST

Regional Movies