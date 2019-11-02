Housefull 4 box office day 8: Akshay Kumar film closes in on Rs 150 cr, limits new release Ujda Chaman to Rs 1.75 cr opening

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:46 IST

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 continued to rule the box office on Friday as it collected Rs 8 crore on the second Friday, limiting the new release - Ujda Chaman - to a dismal opening of Rs 1.75 crore on day one. Ujda Chaman has Sunny Singh playing the lead role of a young balding man.

A Box Office India report claimed Housefull 4 showed brilliant performance on the eighth day of the release, collecting Rs 8 crore on the second Friday. This makes Housefull 4 stand at a total of Rs 149 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed Housefull 4 will continue to dominate at the ticket counters. He wrote on Twitter, “BOUpdate: HouseFull4 records excellent occupancy on weekdays. Will dominate in Week 2 as well... #SaandKiAankh is slowly and steadily making its presence felt. #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits best... #Tamil biggie #Bigil is fantastic in Week 1.”

#BOUpdate: #HouseFull4 #HF4 records excellent occupancy on weekdays. Will dominate in Week 2 as well... #SaandKiAankh is slowly and steadily making its presence felt. #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits best... #Tamil biggie #Bigil is fantastic in Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

Akshay had earlier thanked fans for their love and tweeted, “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love. pic.twitter.com/AY0dC8ZdY2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2019

Written and directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set in two timelines and also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Johnny Lever. The film is based on reincarnation and spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the report added, Ujda Chaman gained slightly towards the evening in the Delhi - NCR belt. The film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 7 crore, excluding promotional expenses.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman is an official remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe and tells the story of a young balding man essayed by Sunny Singh.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:44 IST