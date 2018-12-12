Petta movie teaser: Rajinikanth gets the perfect birthday gift from Karthik Subbaraj, watch video

Rajinikanth’s Petta can best be described as a fan’s gift to his idol. Karthik Subbaraj -- Petta’s director -- is a self-confessed fan of the superstar. On the occasion of the star’s 68th birthday on Wednesday, the director shared the first teaser of Petta that has Rajini in his elements -- from his stylish walk, the laugh and his glass flip.

Petta teaser doesn’t reveal any plot points and neither introduces the audiences to the other characters. It is more a teaser of Rajini’s role in the film rather than that of film itself.

The video begins with Rajini walking away from the camera. Initially, he is by himself. Then he is joined by a number of men on either sides, who cheer for him and then he turns. A very mass entry for a teaser.

There are bits of Rajini from the flashback portions as well. He is seen in a veshti, shirt and the handlebar moustache. His hair is all black and he walks around a foodhall with a smile on his face as people are being served food. Marana Mass, the first single to be released from the album of the film, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, plays out in the background.

The video ends after hinting at a trailer soon. Petta also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Sasikumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta is slated to release for Pongal 2019 and will clash at the box office with Ajith’s Viswasam.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 12:41 IST