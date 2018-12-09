Petta poster: Trisha Krishnan plays the village belle and Rajinikanth’s love interest in the film

Actor Rajinikanth has his hands full with projects for now. While his big budget film 2.0 is running successfully in theatres, he is looking forward to his next release, titled Petta. The makers of Petta have now released a new character poster revealing the first look of leading lady Trisha Krishnan. The actor plays Rajinikanth’s love interest, named Saro, in the film and can be seen romancing Rajinikanth on a swing.

A lot of hype has been building around the film which has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. His last directorial venture Mercury was received with mixed response at the box office.

Rajinikanth is collaborating with Subbaraj for the first time. The superstar is seen in a younger avatar with handlebar moustache and all-black hair on the film’s poster. Dressed in the traditional white silk shirt and veshti, he can be seen striking his signature pose with a smile.

The film marks the Kollywood debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The character posters featuring Nawazuddin and Vijay Sethupathy were released earlier. While the former plays Singaar Singh while Vijay will be seen as the antagonist Jithu in the film. Two songs from the film ‘Ullaala’ and ‘Marana Mass’ are already out.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. Petta also stars Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha in important roles. It is scheduled to release around Pongal next year on January 11 and will probably clash with Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam at the box office.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:25 IST