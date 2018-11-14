It is Rajinikanth’s Petta vs Ajith’s Viswasam, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, NTR biopic on Pongal 2019

Rajinikanth’s Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be releasing on the occasion of Pongal 2019 and the director took to Twitter to announce the same. He released a new poster featuring Rajinikanth and Simran and captioned it, “Here it is..... #Petta new poster featuring gorgeous Simran madam and Ever charming n Ever Stylishhh Thalaivaaaaa... Yes, it Thalaivarin Petta Pongal. #PettaPongalParaak.”

Director Siva’s Viswasam starring Ajith is also slated to release on Pongal 2019 and the filmmakers had announced the date much earlier. Viswasam was earlier expected to release on Diwali 2018. However, the film was delayed post the strike by the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council that took place in April and May.

In Telugu, the festive releases include Ram Charan action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Kathanayakudu, which is the first part of the biopic about his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, is also slated to release for Sankranthi, 2019.

In Kannada, Natasarvabhouma, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is also slated to release for Sankranthi. The team is busy wrapping up post-production work on the film. With four big ticket films set to battle at the box office, the Pongal-Sankranthi weekend will make records in south region considering Ram Charan’s previous film Rangasthalam was one of the top grossers of 2018.

Here it is..... #Petta new poster featuring gorgeous Simran madam and Ever charming n Ever Stylishhh Thalaivaaaaa...



Yes.. it's தலைவரின் #பேட்ட பொங்கல் 2019.... #PettaPongalParaak pic.twitter.com/gdPYmgHhDS — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 14, 2018

Silambarasan’s Vandha Rajavaathan Varuven in Tamil and Varun Tej and Venkatesh starrer Fun and Frustration in Telugu was expected to be released on the same weekend as well. The bigger films will affect the earnings, and may lead to the two films being postponed to release later.

