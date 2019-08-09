Producer drops Simbu from Manaadu, film to be revived with another actor

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:46 IST

Producer Suresh Kamatchi has revealed that he has dropped actor Simbu from upcoming Tamil political thriller Manaadu, which was originally announced nearly two years ago. Suresh added that he will now make the film with another actor in the lead.

In a statement, Suresh said he has dropped Simbu from the project because he’s tired of waiting for the film to take off. Nevertheless, he’s thanked Simbu for graciously accepting the offer in the first place.

Director Venkat Prabhu, who was to join hands with Simbu for the first time in Manaadu, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post.

“It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in #maanaadu. Everything is time bounded. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” Prabhu tweeted.

It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother #str in #maanaadu Everything is time bounded. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thnks for all the love! 🙏🏽 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 8, 2019

Not long ago, the makers had signed Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. Kalyani, who was thrilled to be part of the project, wrote on her Twitter page: “Can’t wait to bring that amazing script to life.”

The project was supposed to go on the floors finally from July after being deferred multiple times. When Simbu couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him.

Last seen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Simbu is currently busy shooting for Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. The film also stars Gautham Karthik as one of the leads.

