Seetimaarr posters: Tamannaah Bhatia is a fierce coach Jwala Reddy, Gopichand plays titular role

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:24 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia’s look from her upcoming Telugu sports drama, Seetimaarr, is out. She looks fierce as a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy on the film poster. Director Sampath Nandi shared the first poster of the film on Twitter, “Now fire has a name - Jwala Reddy @tamannaahspeaks #Seetimaarr Kabaddi.. Kabaddi.. Kabaddi.” The actor can be seen giving an angry look to someone while walking in a red tracksuit with headphones around her neck and a sports kitbag on her shoulder.

Sampath also shared the character poster of Gopichand from the film and introduced him as “Finally the moment is here. #Gopichand28 is #Seetimaarr. Game Starts Now.” He is seen holding a whistle but his face is not visible under the black cap.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a number of projects in her kitty. She has the Tamil remake of Mahi V Raghav’s Telugu film Anando Brahma. She also has a Bollywood film titled Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up for release this year.

The actor is all set to make her digital debut as well. She has signed a female-oriented web series, The November Story. The show, which will stream on Hotstar, is directed by debutante Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group. It revolves around a father-daughter relationship and features Tamannaah as a daughter trying to salvage the reputation of her criminal father essayed by GM Kumar.

“The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time frame. These are exciting and experimental times in the entertainment industry,” Tamannaah said in a statement.

“I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There is lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth... I’m open to exploring more of these opportunities going forward,” she added.

