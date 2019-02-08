Soundarya Rajinikanth and fiancé Vishagan Vanangamudi make a splash in a pre-wedding photo shoot. See pics

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, known for helming films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, will marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi later this week.

The wedding is slated to take place on February 11-13 in Chennai. Ahead of their wedding, Soundarya and Vishagan posed together for a cosy photo shoot which has taken the internet by storm. The pictures from the shoot got leaked on Thursday and are been circulated around.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi pose for the camera.

Vishagan Vanangamudi, who is the executive director of pharma company Apex Laboratories, made his acting debut last year with Vanjagar Ulagam.

Soundarya had made the announcement via Twitter a while back. She wrote: “One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya.”

This will be Soundarya’s second marriage. Soundarya married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 but the couple got divorced in 2017. Together they have a son named Ved.

Vishagan, who is also a divorcee, is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. Vishagan returned to India after completing his graduation in management from Bradford University, UK and a masters in Management from London University. Vishagan has been instrumental in making new products. He made his acting debut last year in the Tamil film Vanjagar Ulagam.

Rajinikanth met actor-politician Kamal Haasan to invite him for his daughter’s wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Soundarya started her career by working as an assistant director and assisting in the graphic designing department on films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with her father starrer Kochadaiiyaan, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

One-time film rivals and now politicians, Rajinikanth and Kamal, met warmly. (Varinder Chawla)

Last week, Soundarya announced that she has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic, Ponniyin Selvan. Soundarya will produce the series on the banner May 6 Entertainment while her erstwhile assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series.

Seen here, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Makkal Needhi Maiam party’s state executive committee member Mrs Kameela Nasser. (Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth met actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan in his office on Thursday to invite him for his daughter’s wedding.

