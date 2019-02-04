Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya confirms her wedding, gets into bride mode. See pic

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is known for helming films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, on Monday said she will tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.

The wedding is slated to take place here on February 11.

“One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya,” she tweeted.

This will be Soundarya’s second marriage. Soundarya had earlier married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and they filed for divorce in 2016 and then got separated. They share a son, Ved.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with her father starrer Kochadaiiyaan.

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.

She had shared a glimpse of her son on Twitter while wishing her fans on Pongal. She shared a picture along with the caption, “ #10yearsChallenge or more !!!! Bring it on !!! Younger with every year !!! #MyDaddyStrongest !!!!”

Celebrations at the Rajinikanth household !!! Here’s wishing you all a very happy #PettaPongal #PettaParaak 🙌🏻🙏🏻☺️ pic.twitter.com/KS07v1QrrA — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2019

Also read: Katrina Kaif drops a bomb on Instagram in a bikini. Check out the picture

Soundarya just announced her new project on Twitter a few days ago. She tweeted, “A dream project !!! ... so thrilled to announce that we at @May6Ent are proud to partner with @mxplayer in bringing to life the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan as an MX Original Series https://youtu.be/dbUw4K3c97Y god bless us !!!! Need all your support ! #OriginalWebSeries #DigitalFuture.”

A dream project !!! ... so thrilled to announce that we at @May6Ent are proud to partner with @mxplayer in bringing to life the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan as an MX Original Series https://t.co/KK5t1NOfRf god bless us !!!! Need all your support ! #OriginalWebSeries #DigitalFuture — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 30, 2019

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:48 IST