Soundarya Rajinikanth to produce a web series based on Ponniyin Selvan. Watch video

Soundarya Rajinikanth has announced her next project after directing Velai Illa Pattathari 2 starring Dhanush in lead role. She will produce a web series based on the five-part novel titled Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The story is based on the Cholas, especially Arulmozhivarman, who later came to be known as Raja Raja Chola I. The series will be directed by Sooriyaprathap S.

Soundarya took to Twitter to announce the same and said, “A dream project !!! ... so thrilled to announce that we at @May6Ent are proud to partner with @mxplayer in bringing to life the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan as an MX Original Series. god bless us !!!! Need all your support ! #OriginalWebSeries #DigitalFuture (sic).”

She also shared a video introduction to the series, which features different house sigils mainly, the tiger and the fish. Tiger is the house sigil of Cholas, while fish is that of the Pandias dynasty. The title teaser depicts these with a sword in between, possibly signifying war.

We are proud to announce our first project in partnership with @mxplayer - the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan as an MX Original series. Produced by @soundaryaarajni & directed by @soori_prathaphttps://t.co/nPBL2gpf41 — May 6 Entertainment (@May6Ent) January 30, 2019

In a statement to the press, Soundarya said, “Ponniyin Selvan is indeed one of the greatest historical novels written in Tamil and considered by many as the crown jewel of Tamil Literature. The novel chronicles the power struggle and the socio-political landscape of the Chola Dynasty, one of the longest ruling dynasties in Indian history and is a perfect amalgamation of an intriguing plot, romance, adventure, satire and an enduring battle for the throne. From the day I read this amazing novel, I was determined to narrate this impeccable story in the visual medium and have explored every single avenue that offered the possibility to realize this vision.”

She added that she is extremely happy to partner with MX player in producing this grand spectacle. She said, “This show is being mounted on a large canvas, and we will ensure to our best ability that there is no stone unturned to bring alive this marvelous novel.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 15:38 IST