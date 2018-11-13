Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya set to get married again in January 2019?

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is reportedly getting ready to tie the knot with businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi next year, according to a report in a vernacular daily. The same report suggested that the two got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of close family some time back.

Vishagan is the son of popular businessman Vanangamudi, whose brother SS Ponmudi is a member of political party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Vishagan, who owns a pharmaceutical company, worked as an actor in 2018 film Vanjagar Ulagam in which he played a pivotal role. He was married before but divorced his wife.

When approached by Hindustan Times, Soundarya’s team refused comment.

Soundarya was earlier married to businessman Ashwin, and the two are parents to five-year-old son Ved. The two tied the knot in 2010 and filed for divorce in 2016. Soundarya had taken to Twitter to inform her followers about the divorce, “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.”

Soundarya directed brother-in-law Dhanush for Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 in 2017, which had Kajol playing the antagonist. She made her debut in films with Kochadaiiyaan, which had her father Rajinikanth playing the lead role and Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite him. The film did not perform well at the box office and was panned by the critics as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 18:22 IST