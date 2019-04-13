Suriya, Sudha Kongara film titled Soorarai Pottru; title poster unveiled

Suriya 38, the project that marks the first collaboration of Suriya and filmmaker Sudha Kongara, has been officially titled Soorarai Pottru, its makers revealed on Saturday along with the title look poster.

On the eve of Tamil New Year, the title and first look poster of the project - based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of the budget airline Air Deccan - were unveiled.

Earlier this week, the film had its official launch ceremony in the presence of the cast and crew. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, last seen in Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, as the female lead. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed by the makers.

On being chosen for the project, Aparna had tweeted: ““Delighted, gratified and in short of words here! Here is announcing my next with utmost happiness and a feeling of for-most triumph. Couldn’t ask for anything better. Seeking all your blessings. Suriya 38 (sic)”.

Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music. He’s apparently already composed all the songs for the project.

It’s going to be a busy 2019 for Suriya as he might have three releases. Having recently completed shooting for Selvaraghavan’s NGK, which is gearing up for release on May 31; he’s currently busy wrapping up work on KV Anand’s Kaappaan, which is eyeing August release.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:20 IST