Tabu likely to reprise her own role in Andhadhun Tamil remake

While the Tamil remake of Andhadhun will star actor Prashanth, the makers are keen on having Tabu play her role in the original in the remake too.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tabu in a scene from Andhadhun.
Tabu in a scene from Andhadhun.
         

Producer Thiyagarajan has confirmed to a leading Tamil daily that he’s in talks with Tabu to make her play her own role in Andhadhun Tamil remake starring his son Prashanth. In his recent interview to Dinamalar, Thiyagarajan said talks have been initiated with Tabu. They are keen to make her reprise her own role from the original. In the interview, he confirmed that the shoot of the remake was scheduled to start in April. However, the same has been postponed due to the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Thiyagarajan also quashed reports that maestro Ilayaraja will be composing tunes for the film. He said that he will reveal the music director soon.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Thiagarajan said how many production houses vied to acquire the remake rights of Andhadhun. “Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one. Every time a star expressed interest, the rate shot up, but in the end, since I’ve a good rapport with the production house, having bought their Special 26 rights, I managed to get the rights for this film as well,” he said.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, whose last film was Velaikkaran, has been roped in to direct the yet-untitled project. This will be the second Sriram Raghavan film that will feature Prashanth, who was last seen in Tamil remake of Johnny Gaddar. While Prashant will play the lead, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Thiyagarajan went on to add that Prashant will be perfect for the role because he’s a pianist in real life as well.

“Prashanth has passed grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College of London. We have a grand piano in our home, and he plays on it almost daily. This role is going to be a cakewalk for him,” he said.

At one point, Dhanush was interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun. While promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir, he had expressed his interest to star in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

