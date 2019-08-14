Tamil actor Vijay gifts gold rings to 400 crew members on successful completion of Bigil

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:07 IST

Tamil actor Vijay has gifted gold rings to nearly 400 crew members on the successful completion of his upcoming Tamil sports-based action drama, Bigil.

The news first broke out on social media on Tuesday late evening and since then has been going viral. Reacting to the news, Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas, the makers of Bigil, tweeted: “Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film every day. Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each and every individual’s contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone’s day.” She further went on to reveal that 95% percent of the shoot is complete and post production is underway in full swing.

#Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film everyday Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each an every individual’s contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone’s day #PositiveVibes #HeartOfGold #OurThalapathyIsTheBest 😊😊 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas likes to stare at her face each morning: ‘That’s what you want your husband to do’

Bigil, which is gearing up for release this Diwali, marks the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters. Nayanthara plays the leading lady.

Vijay will be seen playing a local rowdy as well as a football coach in the film, which has music by AR Rahman. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. He leads a women’s football team. To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Rahman, in a recent interview, said that he hasn’t worked in the film’s genre in India and that’s what makes the project exciting for him. “I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 11:01 IST