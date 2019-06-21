Thalapathy 63 is officially titled Bigil, first poster shows Vijay in dual roles

Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming film, which has been referred to as Thalapathy 63, is officially titled Bigil. The makers unveiled the first look poster on the eve of the actor’s birthday on Friday.

The poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, features Vijay in dual roles as father and son. From the poster, it’s evident that the father is a local rowdy and the son is a football coach.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil marks the third collaboration of the director with Vijay after their earlier blockbusters, Theri and Mersal. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film.

For the role of a football coach, Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the character. He reportedly plays the coach of a women’s football team in the film.

The makers have reportedly spent a whopping Rs 6 crore to erect a football stadium set to shoot pivotal portion of the film, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The film has music by AR Rahman, who had recently confirmed in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to an entertainment portal.

Bigil, which will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. It is set to release around Diwali this year.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 18:56 IST