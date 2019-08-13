Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi criticises govt for abrogation of Article 370: ‘It is against democracy’

regional-movies

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has criticised the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 without consulting the Kashmiris. Vijay Sethupathi expressed his opinion on a radio channel called SBS Tamil Australia. The Hindu quoted him as saying, “It is against democracy. Periyar has already spoken about this. Can I interfere in someone else’s affair? One can show that they care about someone, but cannot impose their decisions on someone else. The move saddens me.”

The actor was recently in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. He was awarded for his role as a transgender in his film, Super Deluxe.

Vijay’s comments had the internet divided with some supporting him and others speaking out against him. One user wrote on Twitter, “I salute #VijaySethupathi for his clarity of thought, humanity, and the courage to speak, while so many are silenced by fear. A clear contrast to the morally bankrupt, intellectually challenged, pseudo-Hindu, yesteryear Star, desperately trying any means to regain fading glory.”

In contrast, another user wrote: “ROTFL. Previously same VS backtracked after giving out an opinion saying he hadn’t fully read about it! If you support DMK POV it automatically becomes “clarity of thought, humanity”! ???If you don’t support DMK’s POV obviously he/she is wrong & abuse starts - #Rajinikanth !”

On August 5, the Modi government scrapped Article 370 which awards Jammu and Kashmir a special status and divided the state into two union territories. Opinions have been divided on the topic, with many hailing it as a brave move to others slamming it for being undemocratic.

Among the earliest critics of the move was actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. He said that the move was “a clear assault on democracy”. He was quoted in NDTV as saying, “It is extremely regressive and autocratic. Article 370 and 35A have a genesis. Any change has to be in a consultative manner.” The MNM chief also spoke out against the manner in which decisions were taken and how the opposition was “shut by force”.

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday was full of praise for PM Modi and union home minister Amit Shah for the actions taken by them on the Kashmir issue. Speaking at a function in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir operation. The way you conducted it, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament was fantastic. Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination.”

He tried to give it a humorous turn, by adding, “We do not know who is Krishna and Arjuna between the two, they only know who is what. I will say good luck to you and to the country, through you.” Rajinikanth was speaking at a book launch event on the end of the two-year tenure of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

In the past, actors like Anupam Kher, Gul Panag, Kangana Ranaut among others had praised it as a bold step while actors like Dia Mirza and director Onir hoped for peace and progress.

(With ANI inputs)

